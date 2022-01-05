US authorities confirmed a growing number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations in the younger population. With an average of 672 children hospitalized each day in the past week, the nation has the highest numbers of minors in medical facilities since the pandemic began, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of the little ones affected are not old enough to be vaccinated.

More and more children are hospitalized for Covid-19 in the United States, as the spread of the Omicron variant intensifies.

And it is that the new version of the virus became the most dominant in the country; In just four weeks, it went from an estimated 8% of new infections to 95%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An average of 672 children were admitted to medical centers daily during the week ending Sunday, January 2, the highest number since the pandemic began two years ago, the CDC noted.

According to an analysis by ‘NBC News’, at least nine states have reported record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations related to the new coronavirus: Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as Washington, DC

The infections also mark record numbers in the young population. During the previous week until December 30, the country reported 325,340 positive diagnoses among children, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics published on Monday, January 3.

This was a 64% increase in new juvenile cases, compared to the previous seven days.

Doctors found that some of those children were positive for Covid-19 through routine tests if they had to be hospitalized for other, unrelated problems.

However, many others have been hospitalized due to complications from Covid-19.

Doctors ask not to underestimate the risks of Covid-19 in minors

After referring to some reports, which at the beginning of the health emergency indicated that children would be less at risk from the virus, Mark Kline, medical director of Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, was concerned about attempts to downplay the disease in children. little ones.

“We have spent two years disproving the myths related to Covid and children, that it is ‘harmless’ for children. It is not, “he said.









His position was agreed with Amy Edwards, an expert in pediatric contagious diseases at Rainbow Babies & Children University Hospital in Cleveland.

“I think many parents have relied on the narrative that if you have a healthy child, it is highly unlikely that your child will get sick from Covid-19. That’s not true, ”Edwards said.

For his part, Xavier Sáenz Llorens, director of clinical research at the Hospital del Niño de Panamá, explained to France 24 that although “usually in children the disease tends to be quite mild compared to adolescents and adults”, serious cases can be registered in minors.

“We have had deaths of children due to Covid-19 and we have had this multisystemic inflammatory syndrome that nobody knows who it will hit in the pediatric population, which precisely occurs at school age between 5 and 11 years of age,” said Sáenz .

Vaccine doses for children are reinforced

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant, of higher transmissibility than the previous ones such as Delta, prompted the United States Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against the disease, for children aged 12 to 15 years, Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock announced Monday.

For everyone 12 years of age and older, the FDA also reduced the time needed between the second dose of the drug and the booster injection from six to five months.

File-Children line up to receive the Pfizer / -BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, USA, on December 5, 2021. © Reuters / Hannah Beier /

In the United States, anti-Covid immunization is authorized starting at 5 years of age, but the pandemic can also hit the very young who are not within the range of allowed inoculation. Among them are 2-year-olds or even just a few weeks old.

In fact, doctors say that the vast majority of children hospitalized for the virus are those who are not vaccinated because they are too young to be immunized or because their parents refused to be given the antidotes.

“We rarely see a child vaccinated in the hospital,” said Mark Kline of Children’s Medical Center in New Orleans.

For now, health experts urge not to lower our guard with biosecurity measures for minors and take advantage of vaccines for those who are within the authorized age range.

“If vaccines have shown safety in children and the CDC data, for example, shows that there are 9 million children already vaccinated, 2 million with two doses and with spectacular safety effects, then there is no reason to refuse vaccination. ”Declared Sáenz Llorens.

Among the symptoms that specialists highlight as a warning not to treat a minor at home are dehydration, difficulty drinking or breathing, and persistent pain or pressure in the chest.