Vacationers and residents of Lo Pagán demonstrated this Wednesday due to the presence of jellyfish on the shores of the Mar Menor beaches. The protest, which lasted less than an hour, even blocked traffic on Avenida Romería de la Virgen del Carmen, just before the popular Lo Pagán ‘curve’. They criticize that bathing is very uncomfortable as they have to avoid these coelenterates in the water, since, although they do not cause hives as they are of the species commonly known as ‘fried eggs’, they do consider the rubbing of jellyfish during bathing unpleasant. bathroom.

One of those affected by this measure is Alfonso López, one of the administrators of the Neptuno hotel, right in front of where the demonstration was held. The hotelier admits that since the explosion of jellyfish in the Mar Menor became known, the reserves dropped “to pandemic levels.” “We are only filling up on weekends, the rest of us have the hotel between 70 and 80% occupancy,” he points out. He explains that his clients “disgust” getting into the water with these coelenterates brushing against them, so much so that some are considering canceling their reservations: “Our most loyal clients, who are with us for more than a month on full board, have told us that if it continues the same they will change the beach, ”López laments.

A vacationer from the area explained to LA VERDAD that the presence of jellyfish is uncomfortable, since they are found especially in the shore areas, although she also acknowledges that they are decreasing in deeper areas. In addition, she points out that the water this year is much cleaner than other summers.

The main demand of vacationers and hoteliers is the placement of anti-jellyfish nets on the beaches, a barrier that was placed in front of the coast and that prevented this species, but also other animals, from accessing the bathing area. However, this 2023 the Community, the administration that has the competence for the installation of these meshes, decided not to install them following the advice of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Mar Menor, which warned that this measure causes the death of fish and seahorses. sea, but also discomfort for bathers due to the accumulation of organic matter, which ends up decomposing and causing muddy beaches and bad smells.

This decision provoked criticism from several coastal municipalities, such as Cartagena, San Javier or San Pedro del Pinatar itself, the town where the protest took place. From the Consistory they explain to LA VERDAD that they understand and share the claim of the protesters and that they are “asking for the installation of networks since June, but the competence lies with the Community.” The San Pedro City Council increased the cleaning service on the shore, where they collect the dead jellyfish and the ova and algae washed up on the coast, but they cannot install the meshes on their own initiative. Lastly, they point out that although they are “unpleasant”, these coelenterates are not dangerous for bathing and that they are episodes that are inherent to the natural environment.

The presence of jellyfish in the Mar Menor has been arousing curiosity but above all criticism from vacationers in various areas for weeks. The explosion of these animals began at the end of June, but has continued throughout the rest of the summer and meteorological phenomena such as the passage of the ‘Patricia’ storm have increased their presence on the beaches of the salty lagoon.

The Community assures that it requested authorization to place the networks in June



The general director of the Mar Menor, Víctor Serrano, affirmed that “the Ministry has been coordinating this situation together with the rest of the Mar Menor municipalities.” «The authorization for the installation of the networks must be given by the Demarcation of Coasts. The regional government already requested it at the end of June, but we still have not received an answer, “he assured.

Likewise, Serrano added that “from the Autonomous Community we have been acting based on scientific criteria. The regional government is aware that jellyfish can be uncomfortable for bathing, but at this time, the scientific committee advises against placing them because many jellyfish are small specimens that would continue to slip through the nets and would remain trapped as they grew. In addition, among other consequences, the nets have a barrier effect that would cause the temperature increase in the enclosures and therefore the reduction of oxygen in them, with the risks that it entails.

Finally, the general director of the branch indicated that the affected municipalities can request authorization from Costas for the installation of these networks individually.