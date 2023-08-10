Board | Henriksson Above: The coming weeks will show whether Purra’s and Rydman’s values ​​have changed

Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson says that the next days and weeks will decide Rkp’s fate in the board. However, he did not speculate on leaving the government.

They will come the days and weeks will show whether the ministers of fundamental Finns have Riikka Purralla and With Wille Rydman still the trust of Rkp, said the chairman of Rkp, the Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson Ylen in A-Studio.

Purra and Rydman’s old racist writings have been revealed in recent weeks. Purra has apologized for some of his writings.

According to Henriksson, Rkp wants to see how far the apology is enough and whether the ministers have really changed their values.

“They themselves have to tell us about their world of values,” he said.

Henriksson demands concrete action from the government’s basic Finnish ministers as well as “genuine remorse” and the will to change.

When the parliament voted to have briefly served as minister of economy Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) about the trust at the end of June, no one from Rkp voted for the trust, and some voted against it.

Henriksson does not take a direct position on whether Purra and Rydman currently have the confidence of Rkp or Henriksson.

“I’ll come back to it when the time is right. The coming days and weeks are personally important. We will continue the conversation [Rkp:n] in the parliamentary group and the party,” he says.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The government led by (kok) has promised to issue a communication on its anti-racism measures, and the content of this communication, according to Henriksson, will decide the continuation of Rkp in the government.

“That communication will be important, and so will the measures proposed in it,” he says.

Rkp’s Congressman Eva Biaudet previously commented on the current state of his party HS’s Monthly Supplement in an interview by stating that the party is “on the verge of collapse” and hinting at overthrowing the government. Biaut not either voted for the confidence of the entire government when the parliament voted on it in connection with Junnila’s vote of confidence.

Henriksson says that he had a conversation with Biaudet. However, according to him, individual members do not decide the Rkp’s line, but it is decided in the parliamentary group.

Nor did Henriksson agree to speculate about leaving the government or say that he hoped the government would fall.

“I didn’t join the government so that I could overthrow it,” he stated.