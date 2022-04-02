Sunday, April 3, 2022
Ukraine says its forces recaptured the entire kyiv region

April 2, 2022
Bombing in kyiv

Devastated was the shopping center bombed by Russian troops in kyiv.

The announcement was made by the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar.

Ukrainian forces regained control of “the entire kyiv region” after the withdrawal of Russian forces from strategic cities near the capital, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar announced on Saturday.

The towns of “Irpin, Bucha, Gostómel and the entire kyiv region were liberated from the invader,” Maliar said on Facebook.

News in development…
AFP

Recommended

