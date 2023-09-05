Woody Allen is showing his new film ‘Coup de Chance’ at the Venice Film Festival, but young women have protested his performance and a ‘culture of rape’.

MSometimes reality intrudes into the glamor of a film festival. When director Woody Allen walked the red carpet in front of the cinema palace in Venice on Monday evening to attend the premiere of his new film “Coup de Chance”, around twenty young women were among the onlookers and began to protest loudly. According to the industry publication The Hollywood Reporter. The women ended up lining up in a shirtless row; “No Rape Culture” they had painted on their chests. They accused the festival of supporting a culture in the film industry in which rape had no consequences.

As if Allen had suspected that he would once again have to deal with the allegations of his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow of having sexually abused her as a seven-year-old, he had taken a detailed position in Venice in an interview with the magazine “Variety”. According to the director, the allegations were investigated twice, but no evidence was found in either case. He himself had always denied the allegation.