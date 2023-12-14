One year, two philosophies

Fans' opinions on the world championship 2023 are quite contrasting, with two different factions supporting their own line of thought: on the one hand there are those who considered the season just ended 'boring'mainly due to the dominance of Red Bull and, above all, of Max Verstappen. On the other hand, however, the superiority of the team and the driver over the competition are the result of long work that leads to this type of results, and which should only be praised.

The opinion of the 'Professor'

A philosophy, the latter, which fully embraces another great Formula 1 signature like that of Alain Prost, still ahead of the Dutchman in the all-time ranking reserved for multiple world champions with four titles won between the 80s and 90s. The 'Professor'in an interview with Skyhas in fact recognized the great commitment behind the scenes of Red Bull: “Many said it was a bad year because one team and one driver dominated – explained the former Alpine consultant – but I always recognize it when there are performances like those of Red Bull and Max. When someone dominates like this, it's the sum of the work needed“.

Verstappen: a rare example

Regarding rival teams or drivers, the Frenchman urged them to work even harder to reach Red Bull's standards: “One can only congratulate – he added – we need to work better if we want to get to this level. I understand it's frustrating sometimes, but for me it's been great.”. In conclusion, the former Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams player once again exalted Verstappen's qualities, as he had already done in the past: “Each of us has our own riding style and approach – he remarked – Max is still very young, but the focus he has had on his career from the beginning and the passion for motorsport are very important. You don't often see someone so dedicated to their sport. There is something special about him: he's getting faster and gaining more experience.”