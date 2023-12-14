Today, Thursday, the European Union announced its expected decision regarding Ukraine’s accession negotiations to the bloc.

The European Union decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, according to what European Council President Charles Michel announced in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Thursday, on the first day of a summit of leaders of the bloc’s 27 countries.

Michel added, via the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), “a strong signal of hope for the citizens of these two countries and for our continent.”

Earlier today, Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on European Union leaders not to abandon Ukraine and to have a unified position by sending a clear message of support to his country.

Zelensky said, in a video speech to European countries gathered in Brussels, “I ask you one thing: do not betray your citizens and their faith in Europe.”

He warned against “hesitation and half-measures.”

He continued, “Today is the day we will make a political decision in response to what we have accomplished. It is about opening accession negotiations with Ukraine.”

Kiev is awaiting the green light from European leaders regarding the opening of these negotiations that pave the way for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.