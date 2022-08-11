Mexico City. The Mexican Space Agency (AEM), a decentralized agency of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), received a visit from Adhara Maite Pérez Sánchez, a Mexican child prodigy, at the facilities of this institution.

With her interest in space and in becoming an astronaut one day, Adhara met with the general director of AEM, Salvador Landeros Ayala, accompanied by her mother, Nallely Sánchez, to talk about her desire to approach the Agency, and her next steps in your professional career.

“You are a very intelligent girl and I am glad that one of your goals is to be an astronaut and travel to the Moon and Mars, being so young you are already motivating many girls and boys to be interested in space and science disciplines, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics”, said Landeros.

Adhara, who has an IQ score of 162, which is considered higher than Einstein’s, at the age of ten he has already studied two Engineering degrees and his next step is to study a Postgraduate degree in Astrophysics and then begin his formal training as an astronaut and be able to travel to the Moon or Mars, as is his dream.

With the support of her parents, Adhara has taken different specialized courses on space issues, gives lectures and is also the author of the children’s play “Don’t give up”, with which she wishes that children with autism, a condition with which she lives, would not give up on achieving their goals and look for the way to achieve what they set out to do.

Landeros Ayala formally invited her to continue inspiring children by attracting their scientific and technological vocations, with a conference at the next National Congress of Space Activities (CONACES 2022) to be organized by the AEM in Aguascalientes, Mexico.