The First Corporate Criminal Prosecutor's Office de Lima decided to definitively close the accusation that the former player Jefferson Farfan had filed against Olenka Mejía, where he accused her of allegedly simulating a pregnancy, constituting a crime against the family. In that sense, the ex-sister-in-law of Yahaira Plasencia He spoke on networks: “The truth always comes to light…never be silent”wrote.

YOU CAN SEE: Jefferson Farfán acknowledged having had an affair with Olenka Mejía, ex-sister-in-law of Yahaira Plasencia

They file a complaint by Jefferson Farfán against Olenka Mejía

Lawyer Olenka Mejía surprised this afternoon by sharing through social networks the document that orders the filing of the complaint against her.

“It is Provided: First – It is not appropriate to formalize or continue a preparatory investigation against Olenka Lucero Mejía Olaya, for the alleged commission of the crime against the family – faking pregnancy or childbirth, provided for in the first paragraph of article 144 of the penal code and against public faith – Generic Falsehood, typified in article 438 of the aforementioned criminal law, to the detriment of Jefferson Agustín Farfán Guadalupe; The proceedings must be definitively archived, once the present matter is consented to or acquires the quality of a decided matter,” the file reads.

Document from the Public Ministry that orders the filing of Farfán's complaint against Olenka Mejía. Photo: Instagram/Olenka Mejía

YOU CAN SEE: Olenka Mejía's complaint against Jefferson Farfán is admitted: both will pass a psychological exam

What did Olenka Mejía say after the order to archive the lawsuit filed against her by Jefferson Farfán?

Olenka Mejia He shared a message that symbolizes triumphalism and calm, along with the capture of the document that orders the filing that Jefferson Farfán made against him. Yahaira Plasencia's ex-sister-in-law appeared strengthened and she sent a strong message to her followers.

“The truth always comes to light, thanks to my family, to my lawyer for his representation, who showed all the necessary evidence to prove my truth and never leave me alone. To all the people who trusted and bet on me. Never be silent, nor let yourself be intimidated by anyone.”reads his statement.

YOU CAN SEE: Olenka Mejía responds to Farfán after lawsuit: “If you think I don't have evidence, you're going to walk away”

#Prosecutor39s #Office #files #complaint #Jefferson #Farfán #Olenka #Mejía #allegedly #faking #pregnancy