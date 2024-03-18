President of the PP declares that the heads of the Armed Forces who supposedly knew about the draft and “did nothing” do not honor the uniform

The senator and president of the PP, Ciro Nogueira (PI), criticized this Monday (18 March 2024) the testimony of military personnel to the PF (Federal Police) in an investigation investigating an alleged attempted coup d'état. To the corporation, former Army commander Marco Antônio Freire Gomes stated that the plan was presented by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Is it possible to believe in someone who would salute the victor with the same firmness as he would salute the defeated? It has been absolutely proven that there is an undisputed criminal. Or the criminal who committed malfeasance by not reporting the 'coup' to the country or the slanderer who reports it today, even though it never happened.”, the congressman wrote. He gave the statement in his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, Nogueira did not name any military personnel, but said that “2 heads (?) of Military Forces witnessed a coup d’état and did nothing”. The statement is in reference to the statements made by military personnel to the PF who report Bolsonaro's supposed plan. The hearings were confidentially lifted by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), on the 6th (15th March).

To the corporation, former Army commander Marco Antônio Freire Gomes stated that the former president presented, in meetings with the core of the government and the Armed Forces after the 2nd round of the 2022 elections, proposals for implementing GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order), state of defense and state of siege for “reverse the electoral process”.

According to what former Air Force commander Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior told the PF, his colleague, upon learning of the plan, would have threatened to arrest Bolsonaro if he took extreme measures. According to the former head of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), the plan would have been executed if Freire Gomes had agreed.

“The most important general in the country, so jealous of democracy, in December 2022, would leave any inappropriate meeting, denounce any collusion and have the absolute support of Brazilian society. To mess up now because he can't do the salutes he would have done is an unspeakable shame. All military personnel have a duty to honor their uniform. Some should be even more committed to honoring their pajamas”wrote Ciro Nogueira in X.

DRAFT DECREE ON STATE OF siege and GLO

A draft It has 3 pages and several versions, according to reports collected so far by the Federal Police. It would be a decree to establish a state of siege and a GLO (Law and Order Guarantee) operation to “ensure the necessary restoration of the Democratic Rule of Law” in the country.

what is a state of siege – second article 137 of the Constitution , grants the Executive the right to search and seizure, intervene in public service companies, request citizens' assets, restrict freedom. It is permitted in cases of war or when the state of defense is ineffective. The President of the Republic must consult the Council of the Republic and the National Defense Council and request authorization from the National Congress, which must decide by an absolute majority;

What is GLO? – exclusive prerogative of the President of the Republic, must have an established area and a determined period. Grant to the Armed Forces the attribution of police power until normality is reestablished, in accordance with the article 142 of the Constitution . It is normally enacted when state governments need federal aid. Congressional approval is not required.

read here the full draft found with Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp, lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid (PDF – 2 MB).