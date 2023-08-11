The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office announced this Thursday the start of a judicial hearing to formulate charges and describe as flagrant the arrest of six suspects accused of participating as material authors in the murder of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

(We recommend: Eduardo Verástegui is removed from Ecuador, after the murder of Fernando Villavicencio).

He Public ministry reported that it has gathered elements of conviction against the subjects, all of them Colombians, according to the Policedetained after the attack perpetrated after a political rally that Villavicencio led in a local educational unit in the commercial and financial area of ​​Quito.

Another detainee, also identified as a Colombian national, died on Wednesday after being detained near the site of the attack and when he was transferred to a judicial unit in Quito.

The candidate was treated at the Women’s Clinic.

(Do not stop reading: Ecuador: why is the murder of Fernando Villavicencio an unprecedented point?).

Subject died in an ambulance Fire brigade in which he was taken by public force personnel with “low vital signs“, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The crime in Villavicencio occurred at the end of Wednesday afternoon when he was shot at the end of his rally when he was getting into his vehicle, within the framework of the electoral campaign for the elections of the next August 20.

In addition to Villavicencio, for these presidential elections the environmentalist Yaku Pérez, former Correísta legislator Luisa Gonzálezthe security expert Jan Topic, former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner, politician Xavier Hervas, businessman Daniel Noboa and independent lawyer Bolívar Armijos.

EFE

They assassinate the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio

The Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, second in the vote intention polls, was assassinated this Wednesday during a shootout while he was carrying out a campaign event in a central sector of Quito, relatives of the candidate reported.

More news in EL TIEMPO