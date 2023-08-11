Television Review | Nolly Gordon was a diva and the star of a soap opera until she was fired – Helena Bonham Carter is the perfect choice for the role of Nolly

Master screenwriter Russell T Davies’ new series is again deeply personal, even though it’s not about himself, but about Noele “Nolly” Gordon, a hugely popular TV actress in 1980s Britain.

British often repeat the events of the 1980s, and they have a reason for that. It was the Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s reign, and a lot of traumas accumulated in the same years.

Scriptwriter Russell T Davies returned to his own memories in his previous miniseries It’s a Sinin which he described the arrival of HIV and AIDS in London’s gay community.

The subject of Davies’ latest miniseries is a real-life character, a TV star Noelle “Nolly” Gordon (1919–1985) who starred in the soap opera Crossroads. It was a backlash to a particularly popular one Coronation Street series and country soap For Emmerdale.

Crossroads it is hardly remembered in Finland, and its heyday already ended in the 1980s. Gordon played a motel owner. Nobody really understood why I was in a motel, because there are no motels in Britain.

Gordon was the soul of the show and a hugely popular character in Britain, but against all business logic he was fired from the show in 1981.

The background was the reorganization of the current ITV company, and they wanted to get rid of the entire series. The firings became a public matter, and the public was bewildered. Apparently it still is, and the three-part series gives its own interpretation of what happened.

Nolly Gordon acting in the series Helena Bonham Carter, which is a great choice. Although Gordon is not a legend we are familiar with, thanks to Bonham Carter’s role it is easy to imagine what his charisma was based on.

Gordon was a diva, and she was awkward—especially as she got older—but she was also smart and cuttingly sarcastic. He was sixty when he was fired.

In the series, he goes through his experiences. He sacrificed his best career for a mediocre soap opera. She never married but had a long relationship with a reserved man.

Tony Adams (Augustus Prew) was Nolly Gordon's (Helena Bonham Carter) acting colleague and confidant.

Drama in terms of his life, it is so difficult to describe that he actually only has one confidant in the series, an actor colleague Tony Adams (Augustus Prew), and almost all significant dialogue takes place between them. Another central character is Con O’Neill’s acted by Crossroadsseries producer Jack Barton.

How to tell a woman’s life without romance is a problem, but Russell T Davies knows what he’s doing. She has wanted to highlight an independent and brave woman who analyzes her past life best herself.

Nolly is a continuation of the series in which the British clothed their TV with glorious and also less glorious history, but Davies has told In an essay he wrote for The Guardianhow Nolly is closely related to his personal story and career as well.

Crossroads was Davies’ first experience of color television, and from then on he devoured soap operas. He realized at a young age that he was homosexual and often stayed at home in front of the TV while the other guys were drinking outside.

In the end, it also happened that he got to try his hand as a screenwriter At Crossroadsbut soon after that the series was shut down for good.

Nolly, Yle Areena and TV1 on Fridays at 19:00.