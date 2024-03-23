The Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor's Office filed an appeal against the resolution that agrees to modify the precautionary measure of provisional detention of the footballer Daniel Alves by paying a deposit of one million euros.

As reported by the Prosecutor's Office In a statement, the appeal is based on the fact that the reasons why the Brazilian soccer player was provisionally detained a year ago are maintained, “even with greater intensity in view of the fact that Mr. Alves “has been sentenced as the perpetrator of a crime of sexual assault to a sentence of 4 years and 6 months in prison.”

Dani Alves, during his rape trial. Photo:Alberto Estevez. Efe

“Even more so taking into account the appeals filed by the Prosecutor's Office and the private prosecution and the penological horizon that the defendant faces is up to 12 years in prison,” adds the Prosecutor's Office.

For this reason, it is understood that the provisional prison situation should be extended up to half of the sentence imposed in the sentence, that is, two years and three months of the four and a half.

“There is a high risk of flight, which we understand cannot be mitigated with the alternative measures established in the appealed order, in view of the lack of roots of the Mr. Alves to our country, and the roots that do exist with their country of origin (Brazil), a country that does not extradite nationals in crimes of sexual assault, and given its high economic capacity as well as that of its environment, which means that the risk of flight is not is mitigated by the deposit of a bond,” insists the Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor's Office.

Daniel Alves Photo:EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Daniel Alves has not posted the bail of one million euros that the Barcelona hearing to be provisionally released, so he will have to remain in prison throughout the weekend.

As reported to EFE legal sources, the defense of Alvessentenced in the first instance to four and a half years in prison for a case of sexual abuse against a young woman, could not deposit the million euros of bail this Friday, despite the one-hour extension that has been granted, so the former player of FC Barcelona will remain in prison Brians 2 at least until Monday, when the Barcelona Court office reopens for financial allocations.

The defense of Alves He asked 'in extremis' this Friday for one more hour of margin, until 3 pm, Spanish time, to be able to deposit the bail, to which the Barcelona Court agreed, although he did not pay the million euros on time.

The investigating judge of the case has agreed to the admission to prison without bail for the Brazilian international player. Photo:EFE

Consequently, he will not only have to spend one more night in prison, but at least until next Monday, when the office where the bail must be deposited reopens (from 9 am to 2 pm, Spanish time), after that the court will have to issue an order to release him provisionally, if he actually contributes that amount, once the lawyer of the administration of justice makes the appropriate verifications.

