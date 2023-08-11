Ajman police and civil defense teams were able to control a fire that broke out in the facade of a 15-storey residential building in Al Nuaimiya (3) on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street this afternoon, while evacuating and rescuing the residents of the building without any injuries so far.

The Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, stated that a report was received from the police operations room stating that a fire had occurred in a residential building on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in Al Nuaimiya 3, and immediately police patrols acted as first responders to the incident and began their role in imposing a security cordon around the incident. With the implementation of evacuations in partnership with the civil defense and the evacuation of the residents from the building, the fire was controlled with the participation of the civil defense teams without recording injuries or deaths. blaze.

The Director General of Police Operations called on the owners of buildings and residents to adhere to the requirements of prevention and safety in residential buildings, and to take precautions and caution against everything that could cause fires, especially in residential buildings.

For his part, the Director of the Centers Department of the Civil Defense, Colonel Ailan Issa Al Shamsi, said that the civil defense teams participating in extinguishing the fire were present from the Rashidiya Center as a competent authority, along with the administration and cliff centers, and teams from the Sharjah Civil Defense and Umm Al Quwain, pointing out that the damage was limited to Material aspects only, and the cooling operations were started immediately after the completion of fighting the fire.” The building was handed over to the police to follow up on the procedures.