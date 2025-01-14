Prosecutor Jack Smith’s report says there was evidence to convict Trump of trying to disrupt the 2020 election

Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who investigated Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 elections in the United States, a case dismissed after the Republican’s electoral victory in 2024, believes in his final report that there was sufficient evidence to convict him.

Smith’s report was sent early this Tuesday to Congress by the Department of Justice, once Judge Aileen Cannon gave the green light to its dissemination, which Trump, who will assume the presidency on January 20, tried to prevent by judicial actions.

Smith says in his report, already published in the main media of the United States, that he and his collaborators always acted “following the mandate of the law” and concludes that the president-elect, who governed the country from 2016 to 2021, carried out “a series of criminal efforts to retain power” after being defeated by today’s president Joe Biden in the November 2020 elections.

This accusation by Smith against Trump and another for withholding classified documents were dismissed by the Department of Justice following Trump’s victory in the November 5 elections against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the special counsel, who resigned this month, there was enough evidence to convict Trump at trial if his victory in the 2024 election had not made it impossible for the prosecution to proceed.

Trump calls prosecutor Smith “brainless” and “incapable”

In his first reaction to the publication of the final report, Trump called special counsel Jack Smith “brainless.” While the document was being released, the Republican magnate wrote a message on the Truth Social network at dawn in which he stated that Smith was unable to “successfully prosecute his boss’s political opponent, the dishonest Joe Biden.”

“He ended up writing another ‘report’ based on information that the Unelected Committee of Political Bullies and Pirates ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi and others were,” he added.

“Jack is a brainless prosecutor who couldn’t get his case tried before the election, which I won in a landslide. “THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!”, concluded Trump, who last Friday was criminally convicted for illegal payments made in 2016 to porn actress Stormy Daniels so that she would not talk about an alleged relationship between the two.