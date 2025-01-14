Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) basically refers to ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Both are chronic inflammatory diseases of the digestive tract that occur in the form of variable and unpredictable outbreaks that alternate with periods of remission. It can occur at any age, although it is usually diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 30 or between 50 and 70. It affects men and women equally.

Causes of inflammatory bowel disease

Unknown

The origin of inflammatory bowel disease is still unknown although autoimmune causes, genetic predisposition and environmental factors are suggested.

The main risk factors are: age, being of white ethnicity, having a family history, smoking, consumption of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (among others, ibuprofen, naproxen sodium or diclofenac sodium); diet high in fat and refined foods; and environmental pollution.

Symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease

Differences between ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease

The signs and symptoms of IBD flares differ depending on the disease that causes them:

– In the case of ulcerative colitis: the main symptom is diarrhea, it affects only the colon, the inflammation is superficial and the presence of blood and/or mucus in the stool is relatively frequent.

– If it is Crohn’s disease: abdominal pain is the main symptom, it affects any section of the digestive tube or tract, narrowings (stenosis) and/or abnormal channels (fistulas) are quite common, inflammation affects all the layers of the intestine and there is usually involvement of the colon if blood or mucus appears in the stool.

Diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease

Blood, stool and imaging tests

The gastroenterology specialist, in addition to the physical examination and description of symptoms, will order blood tests, stool analysis and endoscopy (gastroscopy and colonoscopy) which, in addition to visualizing the digestive tract and the state of the intestinal mucosa, allows tissue samples to be obtained ( biopsies). Examinations can be completed with a capsule endoscopy to access segments of the small intestine that cannot be accessed with endoscopy, with ultrasound, with x-rays of the abdomen, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The complications that IBD can present are:

– Colon cancer.

– Arthritis.

– Skin lesions.

– Eye inflammation (uveitis).

– Primary sclerosing cholangitis.

– Blood clots.

Individually, the complications of Crohn’s disease are: intestinal obstruction, malnutrition, ulcers in the digestive tract (in the mouth, throat, esophagus, stomach, intestines, rectum and anus), fistulas and anal fissures.

Complications of ulcerative colitis are: rapid inflammation and widening of the colon (toxic megacolon), perforation of the colon, and severe dehydration.

Treatment and medication of inflammatory bowel disease

There is no cure but it is usually controllable

IBD has no specific treatment. This focuses on attention to symptoms and, especially, outbreaks. For this, anti-inflammatories such as salicylates, corticosteroids and immunosuppressants can be prescribed. If these do not give results, biological therapy and laparoscopic surgery can be considered.

Prevention of inflammatory bowel disease

Without prevention

IBD has no prevention but there are some recommended guidelines for living with it such as:

– Stop smoking.

– Take the medication following the prescribed schedule and the instructions of the manufacturer’s laboratory.

– Follow a healthy and balanced diet with small but frequent portions at each meal. You have to eat about six times a day. The diet has to be low in fat and simple sugars. You should avoid coffee, very spicy foods and cooking and limit foods that are very rich in fiber and/or that can cause flatulence.

– Be responsible for one’s own care and management of the disease.

– Try to stay in a state of emotional well-being, avoiding, to the extent that it provides self-knowledge, anxiety and depression.

– Avoid stress.

– Perform moderate exercise on a regular basis.