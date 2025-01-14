Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who investigated the alleged attempts to donald trump of subvert the 2020 election results in the US, a case dismissed after the Republican’s electoral victory in 2024, believes in its final report that there was enough evidence to convict him.

Part of Smith’s report was sent early Tuesday to Congress by the Department of Justice, once Judge Aileen Cannon gave the green light for its release. This, despite the fact that Trump, who will assume the Presidency on January 20tried to prevent it through legal action.

Smith says in his report, already published in the main US media, that he and his collaborators always acted following “the mandate of the law” and concludes that Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021, carried out “a series of criminal efforts to retain power“after being defeated by the president Joe Biden in the November 2020 elections.

The report lists Trump’s alleged attempts to subvert the 2020 election results, including “pressure on state officials”, “fraudulent voters”, “pressure on Vice President” Mike Pence and a section on how Trumpist groups They attacked the Capitol of the United States on January 6, 2021 to prevent Biden’s victory from being certified.

According to the special counsel, who resigned this month, there was enough evidence to convict Trump at trial if his victory in the 2024 elections would not have made it impossible for the prosecution to continue.

“The opinion of the (Justice) department that the Constitution prohibits the continued impeachment and prosecution of a president is categorical and does not depend on the seriousness of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s evidence or the merits of the allegation, which the office fully supports,” Smith wrote of the dismissal of the case against Trump.

The part of the report of the other case against Trump that Smith carried out and was also dismissed, that of classified documents found in the home of the current president-elect in Palm Beach (Florida), is still considered confidential and has not been released.

In August 2023, Smith accused Trump in Federal District Court in Washington of three counts of conspiracy interrelated with a view to reversing their defeat in the 2020 elections.

Smith had to amend the indictment in 2024 after the Supreme Court issue a ruling on presidential immunity and ultimately withdraw it after Trump’s victory in the November election.

The special counsel also filed an indictment against Trump in Florida for illegally withholding classified documents after leaving office and conspiring with two co-defendants, Waltine Nauta and Carlos DeOliveira, to obstruct government efforts to recover them.

In any case, Trump will be the first president in US history convicted of a criminal offensesince he was found guilty and sentenced (although symbolically, since it did not involve a penalty or fine) for the illegal payments made in 2016 to the porn actress Stormy Daniels so that she would not talk about an alleged relationship between masters.