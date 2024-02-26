A prosecutor asked this Monday aggravate the sentence of former Argentine president Cristina Fernández (2007-2015) in a corruption trial, for which the former vice president had already been sentenced in December 2022 to six years in prison and disqualification from public office.

During the first hearing to review Fernández's sentence, which she appealed, the prosecutor before the Criminal Cassation Chamber, Mario Villar, asked to add a sentence as head of an illicit association in the trial for irregularities in the concession of road works during the Government of her husband, the late Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), and his two, so the sentence could increase to 12 years in prison.

In December 2022, the Federal Oral Court 2 had sentenced Cristina Fernández to 6 years in prison and the penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office for the crime of fraudulent administration of public fundsbut had acquitted her of charges of alleged illicit association.

(Developing).

EFE