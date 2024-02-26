You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
The former Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.
The former Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.
The former vice president had already been sentenced in 2022 to six years in prison and disqualification.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
A prosecutor asked this Monday aggravate the sentence of former Argentine president Cristina Fernández (2007-2015) in a corruption trial, for which the former vice president had already been sentenced in December 2022 to six years in prison and disqualification from public office.
During the first hearing to review Fernández's sentence, which she appealed, the prosecutor before the Criminal Cassation Chamber, Mario Villar, asked to add a sentence as head of an illicit association in the trial for irregularities in the concession of road works during the Government of her husband, the late Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), and his two, so the sentence could increase to 12 years in prison.
In December 2022, the Federal Oral Court 2 had sentenced Cristina Fernández to 6 years in prison and the penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office for the crime of fraudulent administration of public fundsbut had acquitted her of charges of alleged illicit association.
(Developing).
EFE
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Prosecutor #asks #increase #Cristina #Fernández39s #sentence #years #corruption #trial
Leave a Reply