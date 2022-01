The cultural agendas for the entry and exit of the year of the different municipalities of the Region of Murcia have been reduced due to the advance of the pandemic in recent days. However, there is still an interesting cultural proposal, with many and varied plans for all tastes and ages. Music cannot be missing in a

This content is exclusive for subscribers Christmas offer! Browse without limits for € 9.95 the first quarter and save 50%. Already a subscriber? Log in