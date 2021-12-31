Many popular Murcian runners will retaliate today. Two years have had to wait to return to run the San Silvestre in the capital, the great race of Christmas. It is, without a doubt, the best possible scenario for a safe return. After another year of hardships and pandemic, the end of the year test organized by LA VERDAD, the Murcia City Council and the FAMU, will return to the streets of the city and popular athletes, despite the cut of almost 60% of the registrations due to the pandemic, have not been able to respond in a better way. It is a year in which the ‘monkey’ for running has increased notably. There are many ‘runners’ who have lost their numbers. Those who have it feel lucky, of course.

After a race as atypical as that of 2020, where there was no concrete route and in which everything was virtual, the San Silvestre returns to its usual format but always adjusting to the requirements demanded by the authorities to avoid any type of contagion. Many runners are eager to participate after a blank year. From professionals to costumed athletes, Murcians will enjoy the last day of the year in the best possible way: running.

“Looking forward to ending the year by setting goals and opening new goals.” In this way, Alejandro Pellicer, a first-time San Silvestre runner, focuses on this afternoon’s race. He is a person with a passion for sports and with a strong spirit of competitiveness. “A month ago I ran my first popular race and I loved the experience. I’ve always wanted to run the San Silvestre and this year is the right one, “he says. Almudena Cerrada, her partner, considers this career as a way of offering effort for those people who have had such a bad time in 2021. “For us it means achieving a goal and being able to say goodbye to the year in a different way,” she indicates.

Carmen López, currently living in Madrid, returns to her native Murcia and will not miss the most special race of the year. «Along with Easter, Christmas is my favorite time of the year and as soon as I found out that the San Silvestre was back, I did not hesitate to sign up. I am a regular at this contest and even having participated last year in the virtual race, I cannot consider failing this year, after waiting so long to be able to run it as God intended, “he says.

Alejandro, Almudena and Carmen are three examples of what will be experienced this afternoon in the streets of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca. All runners face 2022 running and dreaming. They all share happiness, the desire to face challenges and the desire to overcome storms.

Big absences



Every year the San Silvestre leaves curious details in the city of Murcia. In this case, the curiosity comes with the last winners of the event: Sergio Fernández and Paloma Sala. The former has conquered the first place during the last two years since, in 2011, at the age of 14, he competed for the first time. Paloma’s case is even more curious, she has won all the San Silvestre in the capital that she has played (five).

But not everything can be good news in this life. Unfortunately, neither of the two current winners will be able to compete in this long-awaited race. Sergio Fernández has an Achilles tendon injury that will prevent him from straining. «There are many more important races, like a Spanish Championship, but sentimentally speaking this is, for me, like the movie that hardly anyone knows and only you like, so much so that no matter how many times you see it, you get excited again. That is the San Silvestre de Murcia for me », confesses Sergio. Paloma Sala, from Caravaca de la Cruz, is low because she is focused on preparing for an opposition. “Being able to run through the center of Murcia is impressive. The kilometer that runs along the Gran Vía is special, since it is full of people and there is a great atmosphere ”, he explains.

The Murcia race starts at 5:00 p.m. from Avenida Teniente Flomesta. The one in Lorca, meanwhile, will start on Avenida Juan Carlos I at 5.30 pm. In Cartagena, at 4:45 p.m. from the cruise terminal.