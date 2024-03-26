Properties | James Seppälä is Europe's largest real estate investor – He explains why the interest rate shock is hitting Europe so hard.

During his career, James Seppälä has made real estate transactions for hundreds of billions of euros.

Finnish-born James Seppälä is one of Europe's biggest real estate investors. Although many investors are in trouble, Seppälä sees no signs of a doomsday crisis. “We have a very good willingness to buy when suitable properties come along.”

Capital investor Blackstone owns properties worth 540 billion euros. The figure is so cheeky that it is hard to grasp.

With that amount, you could buy the entire construction stock in Finland, and you would still have 40 billion euros in your pocket in case of a bad day.

Blackstone's European real estate portfolio is pulling James Seppälä45.

Have you considered that you could buy all of Finland?