When the podium isn't entirely satisfying

Winning the podium in a Formula 1 GP is always a very important result for a driver, and the collection of placings among the top three always highlights the qualities and high-level career of the latter. However, there is a particular case that does not entirely please those who always aim for the most ambitious goals: getting on the podium several times without ever winning. In this sense, the last Australian Grand Prix saw history enter through the 'wrong' door Lando Norris3rd in Melbourne.

Passed Heidfeld

The result at Albert Park was indeed synonymous with the 14th place in top-3 for the Englishman from McLaren, who in this way surpassed the previous negative record of Nick Heidfeld, remaining stuck at 13. The German, who made his F1 debut in 2000 with Prost, remained continuously in the Circus until 2011. In twelve seasons, Heidfeld managed to complete 2 fastest laps and a pole position (European GP 2005), and the aforementioned 13 races in the top three. In eight of these GPs, at the wheel of Williams and BMW Sauber, Heidfeld crossed the finish line in second position, but was unable to go any further and beat the previous 'record' which belonged to a former Ferrari driver like the Swede Stefan Johansson.

The wrong choice in Russia

Always at McLaren from his debut year in F1 (2018) to today, Norris also obtained a pole position at the Russian Grand Prix 2021, which represents the Englishman's greatest regret so far. In the lead until a few laps from the end, a light began to fall on the Sochi circuit rain which did not push Norris (like others) to return to the pits to fit wet tyres. However, the intensity of the precipitation increased considerably with less than 5 laps to go, but the McLaren driver insisted on remaining on the track. A choice that turned out to be wrong, so much so that he was unable to control the car and returned to the pits too late, 'giving' the victory to Hamilton who had changed tires in the meantime.

Not just podiums

With a different choice, today we would probably not indicate this statistical data of Norris, which is added to another negative always linked to the British: that of highest number of points scored in F1 without victories. Over the years, in fact, the McLaren driver has accumulated 660 points, in this case surpassing a still active driver like Nico Hülkenberg at 533 after the 2024 Australian GP.