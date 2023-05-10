The representative office of the DPR in the JCCC reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 10 rockets from the MLRS at Yasinovataya

Representation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in its TelegramThe channel reported on the shelling of the city of Yasinovataya by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers fired a total of 10 rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at the village. Data on casualties or damage are not given.

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, firing a total of seven shells of 155 mm caliber.

In addition, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that an air defense system (air defense) had worked in the Graivoron urban district. According to preliminary data, no victims. The consequences on the ground are being clarified by operational services.