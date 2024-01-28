The new video game that will feature James Bondnamed Project 007could set new standards when it comes to animations and gameplay, according to a job posting posted by the development team.

IO Interactivea team that has worked mainly on the saga since 2000 Hitmanis currently working on a new game dedicated to the iconic secret agent with a license to kill.

The video game in question was announced more than three years ago and fans are eager to have information regarding the project given that, in this period of time, no further details have been revealed in this regard.

In the last few hours, however, the senior gameplay animator Joshua Andrew Gleaves announced in a post published by Io Interactive that the team is looking for new staff and that it is «pushing the animation and gameplay towards something never seen before».

Join the Project 007 animation team! “We're pushing the animation and gameplay to something we've never seen before” – Joshua Gleaves, senior gameplay animator. Opportunities in Barcelona, ​​Malmö, Brighton, Copenhagen and Istanbul. Apply today!

Additionally, another announcement suggests that Project 007 may offer gameplay both in first and third person:

Passion and experience in creating levels with a focus on combat scenarios for third-person (or first-person) action-adventure games.

Although James Bond has been the protagonist of both first and third person titles, IO Interactive has never made a First Person Shooter and, therefore, it comes as a surprise to learn that Project 007 could offer a hybrid gameplay.

Obviously these are mere speculation and, to have more details about it, we will have to wait for official news from the development team.



