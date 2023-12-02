The Progress MS-25 cargo ship, launched on December 1 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, will dock with the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, December 3. He will deliver tangerines, New Year’s gifts and quail eggs to the station for experiment, reports TASS.

The Institute of Medical and Biological Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that food for the crew members, including tangerines, oranges and candies for the New Year’s table, will be sent to the station on a cargo ship. In addition, the astronauts will receive dried meat, beef and venison, mustard and adjika, apples, grapefruits and lemons.

Also, a special complex “Incubator-3” and 48 Japanese quail eggs will be delivered from Earth. With their help, the astronauts plan to conduct an experiment called “Quail”. In addition, equipment for the Kvarts-M experiment will arrive – it will need to be installed outside the station during extravehicular activity.

Progress MS-25 will deliver 2,528 kg of cargo to the ISS, including 515 kg of refueling fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders and about 1,553 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo compartment: medical control and sanitary equipment -hygienic provision, clothing items,” the agency writes.

