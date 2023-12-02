Pentagon chief Austin: The United States will not allow Russia to win the conflict in Ukraine

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the United States will not allow Russia and its President Vladimir Putin to win the conflict in Ukraine. He assured that Washington will continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv, while also supporting Israel.

We will not let Hamas or Putin win. We will also not allow our enemies to divide or weaken us Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

Earlier, former CIA head David Petraeus said that the shortage of weapons and the delay in sending them, as well as the underestimation of Russia’s military capabilities and its defense potential, can be called the reasons for the failure of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

Anatole Lieven, director of the Eurasia program at the American Quincy Institute, expressed the opinion that Washington will agree to peace with Russia if the situation in Ukraine does not change in favor of Kyiv.

University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer said that the United States could force Ukraine to begin peace negotiations, since as a result of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Western countries have reduced interest in the Ukrainian agenda.

Austin called the US the most powerful country

Austin noted that the United States can help Ukraine and Israel at the same time, fulfilling its obligations to its allies.

The USA is the most powerful country on Earth. We can perform several tasks at the same time Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

The Pentagon chief called Russia’s special military operation a challenge for NATO countries and “a direct attack against the rules-based international order.”

Austin stressed that the outcome of the conflict will determine global security for decades to come, so the United States cannot afford to remain on the sidelines.

Earlier, the American Conservative magazine admitted that Ukraine risks being left without additional assistance from the United States if its funding is considered separately from support for Israel.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that Washington continues to provide military support to Kyiv, but funds are already running out. She expressed hope for speedy approval by lawmakers of President Joe Biden’s request for assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

The US Congress intends to resolve this issue by the end of the year. According to Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, the allocation of additional aid to Ukraine and Israel can be agreed upon before Christmas.

The United States has increased the production of shells due to the needs of Ukraine

The United States has increased the production of shells by half due to the needs of Ukraine, since their high consumption on the battlefield demonstrated such a need, the head of the Pentagon said.

The high rate of artillery shell consumption in Ukraine clearly illustrates the need to invest even more in their production. Thus, compared to the defense budget of just five years ago, we are investing almost 50 percent more in ammunition production Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

Austin added that U.S. artillery ammunition production has quadrupled during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Earlier it became known that the United States postponed the delivery of GLSDB shells to Ukraine, capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 160 kilometers, to 2024.

Prior to this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured that the United States would continue to supply Kyiv with not only defensive but also offensive weapons.

The US is carrying out the largest modernization of the defense industry in the last 40 years

Austin said the United States is undertaking the biggest modernization of its industrial base in decades.

We have begun what the Army calls the most extensive modernization of our defense industrial base in nearly 40 years. Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

According to the Pentagon chief, Washington will allocate $50 billion for these purposes from the additional budget funds requested by the Joe Biden administration.

He also indicated that modernizing the defense industry would create and sustain tens of thousands of jobs in more than 30 states.