Among the absolute surprises of this Nintendo Direct there was also Professor Layton and The New World of Steamwhich marks the return of the popular puzzle-adventure series starring the eccentric professor, announced with a teaser trailer which didn’t show much of the game.

In the next chapter of the beloved series, Professor Layton will grapple with new puzzles in a completely new setting. Solve epic puzzles to make your way through the story of this adventure. More details will be communicated in the future.

This is the official description of the game from Nintendo, while the presentation trailer serves above all to introduce the new setting.

From what we can see, and also based on the title, it seems that the new world that will be explored by Professor Layton is inspired by the industrial revolution, with mechanisms and steam to act as protagonists in a sort of steampunk-style reinterpretation.

Of course, we can expect another healthy dose of puzzle to be solved in the company of the Professor and probably some other supporting actor of the colorful cast of characters that made the series famous. Professor Layton and The New World of Steam does not yet have a release date, so we look forward to more information.