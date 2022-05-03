Since your announcement, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, has become one of the most anticipated anime movies of the moment, this is due to a load of plot that points to the future of the series. That is why, with each image or trailer, the emotion rises more and more, and now other characters are being given the opportunity to shine. Goku.

On this occasion, new images were shown, in which we can see several of the warriors make their return for this film, but special emphasis is placed on piccolo Y Broli, who could have an important role in the tape. Let’s not forget, that the last mentioned already had his introductory feature film, now being a kind of rival.

Here the images provided by the user DBS Hype in Twitter:

DBS: SUPER HERO Saikyo Jump scans, featuring a lil bit of new stuff. pic.twitter.com/2ExXLPvqf6 — Hype (@DbsHype) May 1, 2022

In addition to seeing the protagonists, they also present us in the photos to gamma 1 Y gamma 2built by the nefarious scientist known as Dr Hedo. Which is a new character in the story, being a kind of survivor who wants to get revenge on Gokusince this destroyed the iconic Red patrol in his day.

Originally, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was going to be released in April, but an accident he dealt with Toei Animation made it late. So now, Japanese theaters will receive the play until August of 2022. That means that now the whole world will have to wait even longer to receive Goku and company again in theaters.

editor’s note: With each advance the fans of the series are getting more excited, something that will culminate in a box office success for this long-awaited adaptation of the anime to the cinema. With this, I wonder when it will reach Mexico and LATAM, and also if it will do so with the dubbing that we all know very well.

Via: comic book