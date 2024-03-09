Professional cycling | Weird bicycle helmets were blamed – one tuning already ends up in the scrap heap: “Ridiculous”

In the time trials of professional competitions, you can see quite special helmets these days. Now the wildest developments are wanted in the fields.

International the cycling union (UCI) has had enough of helmets developed for professional time trials. The first to hit the firing line was the head sock, which came into use in the Tour de France in 2022.

The head sock is a product of a company that manufactures cycling helmets called Specialized, he says Cyclingnews. The sock is inside the helmet designed for it. When a cyclist pulls a sock helmet on his head, there is less air resistance on his face.

Head socks may no longer be worn from April 2. According to the UCI, the sock has nothing to do with safety, but was developed for completely different reasons. The helmet itself is still allowed but without a sock.

The most famous wearer of the head sock is the Belgian road cycling world champion Remco Evenepoel. He doesn't understand the ban at all.

“Absolutely ridiculous. It was approved two years ago and is now being banned. It's like we're being played with,” Evenepoel told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation for NRK.

UCI is also announced that it will perform an accurate analysis of other helmets as well. This announcement was made by the UCI just hours after professional team Visma-Lease a Bike introduced their latest Giro-made time trial helmet on March 4,

The helmet has a huge visor, a massive protruding front rim and wide wings at the back. The helmet rises 20 centimeters higher than the cyclist's helmet. It is said to push air evenly into the rider's body.

In addition to these, other helmet manufacturers are constantly developing new helmets, especially for time trials.

Helmets are bigger and wider than ever, as designers try to test the limits of the rule book to find the optimal shapes. In addition, for example, the visors have wind deflectors.

One helmet model that gained attention last year was the Poc Tempor, which resembled the helmets from the Star Wars movies. These are used, among others, by the Norwegian Uno-X professional team.

Andreas Leknessund from Norway competed on March 4 in the Tirreno-Adriatico race. He represents the Uno-X team.