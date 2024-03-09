Dubai Police called on drivers and road users to exercise caution and caution while driving due to the low air condition that the country is witnessing, at a time when the General Traffic Department doubled the number of teams and patrols in all the main streets and intersections in the emirate in anticipation of any emergency, while regulating traffic, stressing not to turn on the lights. Warning except for warning, full compliance with traffic laws and regulations, and adherence to directives and instructions issued by police agencies and competent authorities in the country..

In the event of any traffic accident, it is requested to apply for a certificate stating the damage to which the vehicle was exposed due to rainy weather conditions by using the Dubai Police website or the smart application and choosing the certificate package service – a certificate service for whom it may concern – as a natural disaster to obtain the certificate electronically..

The General Traffic Department called on drivers to drive with caution and follow weather forecasts from reliable sources to learn about the weather conditions, and to stay away from places where water accumulates, especially in valleys, while avoiding using the phone while driving, slowing down speeds, and committing to leaving a sufficient safety distance to suit rainy weather..