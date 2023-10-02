The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) made it known which supermarkets offer the highest and lowest prices of the basic basket in the country and Zacatecas stood out for having the highest costs.

During the morning press conference of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield, made it known “Who’s who in basic necessity products.”

According to Profeco, the north-central region of the country includes the states of Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Durango, Jalisco, Michoacán, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Zacatecas.

Therefore, Ricardo Sheffield revealed that Zacatecas has the commercial establishment with the most expensive prices of the Basic Basket, during the week of September 18 to 22.

This is Walmart located in Colinas del Padre, in the capital of Zacatecas, an establishment that sells the basic basket at a price of $1031.40 pesos.

On the other hand, the state that had the lowest price was Sinaloa, where these products were sold at a price of $862.70 pesos, in Soriana Híper, on Emiliano Zapata Boulevard, in Culiacán.

Zacatecas has the branch where LP Gas is sold cheaper

Although Zacatecas had the store where basic basket products were sold more expensively, it also had the branch where Liquefied Petroleum Gas is offered cheaper (LP gas).

This is Aure Gas in the municipality of Morelos, Zacatecas, where from September 17 to 23, a liter was sold for $9.76, when the maximum price in the region is $10.64.

Likewise, another LP gas company stood out in Zacatecas for its low costs, this time in the state capital. Gas Lux also offered a liter at a cost of $9.76 pesos.