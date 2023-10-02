The new head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), American Amy Pope, advocated today for the creation of safer routes for migrants traveling from South and Central America to North America, while the use of dangerous routes multiplies. like the Darien Gap.

“Whether they are work routes, humanitarian routes or family reunification routes, we need to guarantee that people who cannot continue in their place of origin have a safe way to go to others without having to go through that extremely dangerous jungle,” he said in his first conference. press as director general of the IOM.

The number of people who have crossed the Darién Gap so far this year, which connects Central America with South America on the isthmus of Panama, is already close to 400,000 according to IOM data, when in all of 2022 248,000.

The profile of this migration has evolved, said Pope, who pointed out that compared to previous years in which many of the migrants on that route were Venezuelans, they now come from other countries. According to the IOM, many come from Cuba, Haiti and even non-American countries.

“I have visited Darién myself, and what we see there are people who have left their home because they have no hope: sometimes for economic reasons, other times fleeing conflict, persecution or xenophobia,” she said.

Regarding Mexico, another important focus on migration in America, Pope stressed that the country “feels the pressure of thousands of migrants, and its Government is very interested in creating more complete solutions.”

One of the solutions being worked on, he indicated, would be the creation of a “Safe Mobility Office” in which migrants can have their route facilitated before reaching the border with the United States.

“The Mexican Government is really interested in developing this concept to ensure that migrants can register for better protection, to find out about job opportunities and routes for resettlement in the US, Canada, other parts of the Americas or in some cases Europe” , he pointed.

In 2022, the IOM recorded the death or disappearance of 686 migrants on the border between the US and Mexico, which was confirmed for yet another year as the deadliest land route for migrants, although there are more deaths by sea in the Mediterranean (more than 2,000 so far this year).

EFE

