Between June 2 and 8, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) attended 180 complaints against gas stations and made 283 visits checkin which three cases refused to be verified and one more prevented the placement of immobilization seals, according to the weekly report Who is Who in Fuel Prices.

In the morning conference of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthe head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, pointed out that the gas stations Petromaxlocated in GuadalajaraJalisco; Inversora San Felipe, in Chihuahua, Chihuahua; and Felipe Ángeles Rural Production Society, in Villanueva, Zacatecas, refused to carry out the verification.

Otherwise, the service station More Gas, in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, rejection that the precautionary measure of immobilization (seals) be placed on him, after it was detected irregularity.

It should be remembered that those service stations that refuse to be verified or that prevent the placement of immobilization stamps are subject to fines, in addition to being visited again not only by Profeco but also by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). and the Security, Energy and Environment Agency (ASEA) and the National Guard”.

According to the report, the brands BP, Orsan and Exxon Mobil presented the lowest prices on average. In contrast, Chevron, Arco and OxxoGas had the highest prices.

As of June 9, the average price of regular gasoline was 22.26 pesos per liter, premium 24.42 pesos, and diesel 23.65 pesos.

This week, the incentive in the special tax on production and services (IEPS) for regular gasoline is 24.3 percent, and 1.0 percent for diesel. Premium gasoline has no stimulus.

Profeco handles 180 complaints against gas stations. Photo: Profeco

Who’s who in prices

From May 29 to June 4, when considering the highest profit rates, by brand and by region, regular gasoline registered the highest price of 23.98 pesos per liter and a profit margin of 3.45 pesos, in Inmobiliaria Corralejo, Corpogas franchise, in Solidaridad, Quintana Roo.

The lowest price was 21.98 pesos and a margin of 0.22 pesos, at Combustibles Ahumada, a Comet Fuel franchise, in Ahumada, Chihuahua.

In premium gasoline, Orsan del Norte, from Mobil, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, had the highest price of 25.99 pesos and a margin of 2.64 pesos. Bugas, a Pemex franchise, in Puebla, Puebla, presented the lowest price of 23.66 pesos, with a margin of 0.16 pesos.

In diesel, the highest price of 24.98 pesos, a margin of 3.22 pesos, was found in Servicio Playa Sur, of Corpogas, in Cancun, Quintana Roo. The lowest price of 23.09 pesos and a margin of 0.15 pesos was reported by Super ESGES, from the Lagas franchise, in Othón P. Blanco, Quintana Roo.

LP Gas Monitoring

In prices of Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas, as of June 7, the average in the 220 regions determined by the Energy Regulatory Commission in stationary tank was 9.14 pesos per liter and 16.93 pesos per kilo in cylinder.

From May 28 to June 3, in the sale of stationary tanks, the lowest price was 8.99 pesos per liter in Gas Butep, a franchise of the same name, in Zapotlanejo, Jalisco, in relation to the 9.41 pesos maximum price. in that region.

In the sale of cylinders, Intergas del Norte, from the Intergas franchise, in Francisco I. Madero, Coahuila, had the lowest price of 16.84 pesos per kilo, compared to the maximum price of 17.99 pesos for the region.

From June 3 to 9, 958 visits to gas stations were made, of which six cases with infractions were presented, two of them were immobilized vehicles whose measurement instruments were not well calibrated. 1,110 cylinders were verified and of these, 17 were immobilized due to poor conditions.

Attorney Sheffield Padilla invited consumers to check their gas tanks at the bottom when they receive it at home; In case of perceiving any deterioration, that it is chopped or the valve is damaged, do not receive them and opt for suppliers that give cylinders in good condition.