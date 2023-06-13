Among the games presented by Capcom during its event tonight could not miss Ghost Trick: Ghost Detectivethe remaster of the game of the same name originally released on Nintendo DS, cleaned up and improved for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, shown in an in-depth gameplay trailer.

The new Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective is a reissue with high definition graphics of a real cult originally released on Nintendo DS, coming from the same authors of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, with Takumi in the lead.

As we also explained in the dedicated special, it is one of Capcom’s greatest and least known adventures, which really deserves to be recovered.

There release date it had already been announced and is set for June 30, 2023: on this occasion we had the opportunity to deepen our knowledge of the game in terms of gameplay, through a somewhat in-depth trailer on the various aspects of its mechanics.

In case you don’t know it, Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective is a particular one puzzle adventure, centered on a detective who has become a ghost following a somewhat turbulent beginning of the story. In this new condition he is able to interact with the objects of the scenario creating chain reactions and thus modifying the events for the characters present on the scene.

Its peculiarity is also given by the excellent 2D graphic style with really accurate and well-made animations, as well as a peculiar characterization of the characters. So let’s see the new trailer presented by Shu Takumi himself, director and creator of the original.