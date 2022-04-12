Morning in the chair, for Luciano Spalletti, guest of the Federico II University of Naples at the Monte Sant’Angelo site. The technician intervened for the “Lo Sport in Accademia” project, answering the students’ questions and explaining the methods and systems of his work. But the questions on the Scudetto race could not be missing. “The defeat hurt us, I hope the players arrive awake at training without complaining about anything. Losing sight of the goal? It happened to us, like in Tuscany when there is fog: it is there and disturbs us view, but then it disappears and we go back to see it, “said the coach.