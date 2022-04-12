The Napoli coach, a guest of the Federico II University, answered the students’ questions
Morning in the chair, for Luciano Spalletti, guest of the Federico II University of Naples at the Monte Sant’Angelo site. The technician intervened for the “Lo Sport in Accademia” project, answering the students’ questions and explaining the methods and systems of his work. But the questions on the Scudetto race could not be missing. “The defeat hurt us, I hope the players arrive awake at training without complaining about anything. Losing sight of the goal? It happened to us, like in Tuscany when there is fog: it is there and disturbs us view, but then it disappears and we go back to see it, “said the coach.
THE IMPORTANCE OF YOUNG PEOPLE
–
In the midst of many young people, the role of young people was also discussed. “They represent the future in all fields. Being able to produce players from nurseries becomes essential to have additional resources,” continued Spalletti. The coach, however, also recognized the difficulties in employing players with little experience: “So it becomes difficult to play against Milan, Inter and Juve and make important results. Zanoli, for example, has never played because in his role there is Di Lorenzo who is the best. But on my part there will always be openness towards the youngest “, he concluded.
April 12 – 3:54 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Prof #Spalletti #Scudetto #fog #Tuscany #dont #anymore
Leave a Reply