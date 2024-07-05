Young Sahrawi goes on hunger strike in protest against denial of political asylum in Spain. The man is in the non-admitted area of ​​the Spanish airport in Bilbao (North), waiting to travel back to Morocco, police sources told EFE.

According to the criteria of

The young man began to feel ill on the morning of July 4th and, after alerting the emergency services, He was treated by medical personnel at the airport facilities. and around midnight it was decided to take him to the hospital for some tests.

Reference image. Photo:iStock Share

After confirming that his condition was not serious, he was transferred back to the airport non-admitted roomwhere he will continue this Friday, July 5, waiting to travel back to Morocco, on a flight to Tangier that will take off foreseeably after noon this afternoon.

The non-governmental organization Zehar Errefuxiatuekin had warned of the deterioration of the health of the young man on hunger strike and indicated that he is willing to maintain his protest. The NGO has denounced that since his transfer last night to a health centre, his lawyers have lost contact with him.

A serious, imminent and present risk to the life or physical integrity of the plaintiff

The National Court refused to suspend his expulsion in a ruling in which it considered that there was no “serious, imminent and present risk to the life or physical integrity of the plaintiff,” since he is not a prominent representative of the Sahrawis and only claims to have participated in demonstrations.

The young man, who has been in the non-admitted room at Bilbao airport for 12 days, has requested stateless status, endorsed by UNHCR for Sahrawi peopleaccording to Zehar, a request that “runs parallel” to the appeal already denied against the deportation order.

From Zehar Errefuxiatuekin it was indicated that this is a 23-year-old young man named Youssefwho claims to be a law student and “activist” for human rights, who was travelling with a passport on a flight from Marrakech (Morocco), with a stopover in Bilbao and Madrid, and headed to Havana.

Reference image Photo:iStock Share

According to the young man, His intention was to request asylum in Madridbut circumstances forced him to apply for it in advance in Bilbao, where he arrived on June 23, since at this airport he was notified of a denial of entry into Spain.

EFE