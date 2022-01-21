Melissa Paredes She is more in love than ever and thus shows it through social networks, where she does not stop sharing content with her boyfriend, Anthony Aranda. However, now not only does she appear with her little girl, but also the model’s mother, whom the dancer spoiled with a summer lunch.

Ceviche appetizer and fried fish with salad as a main dish were what Mrs. Celia Rodríguez and her daughter tasted. As a background voice in the video, you can hear the model’s daughter with soccer player Rodrigo Cuba, her ex-husband.

Although Melissa Paredes’s mother does not appear in the videos, you can hear how the former beauty queen asks the artist for whom everything she is preparing is. “I’m cooking your mommy, your mommy a cevichito and fried fish with salad,” he replies.

Melissa Paredes records stories to upload them to Anthony Aranda’s Instagram

What most caught the attention of the images was that the person who recorded with Anthony Aranda’s cell phone was his current partner, Melissa Paredes, while he was concentrating on making the dishes for his guests.

In the relationship of both, everything would go from strength to strength from what they themselves reveal. All this despite the short time in which the actress would have legally separated from her ex-husband Rodrigo Cuba.

Anthony Aranda will be a teacher at the Yahaira Plasencia academy

The artist Yahaira Plasencia never ceases to amaze by exhibiting her many business skills. On this occasion, he announced the official launch of his dance academy so that the little ones at home can enjoy the summer and their vacations to the fullest.

Anthony Aranda will be part of the cast of Yahaira Plasencia at her dance academy. Photo: Instagram/Yahaira Plasencia/Anthony Aranda

On the list of professionals who will teach classes is Anthony Aranda, current relationship with Melissa Paredes; The singer referred to it: “He has been part of my team for a long time, he is one of the teachers. Anthony was hired because he’s talented, just like anyone. His personal life is his. I have no problem with it.”