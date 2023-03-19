The head of the Cultural Development Fund sector, Hani Abu Al-Hassan, said, “The cooperation between the fund sector and Sky News Arabia comes within the framework of the sector’s role in strengthening cooperation with major media institutions to build bridges of communication and open horizons of partnership between them and the creators and the public.”

In his speech during the ceremony, the European Union Ambassador to Egypt, Christian Berger, expressed his happiness at watching the film, which revealed useful information that he saw for the first time. From the history of Egypt.

For his part, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, praised the filmmakers and Sky News Arabia, stressing the importance of these works, which highlight the role of the Egyptian national movement and the Egyptian state in its various institutions in defending Egypt’s historical rights and preserving its antiquities and cultural heritage, he said. .

As for the artist Sameh Al-Suraiti, who participated in the film with the voice performance of Saad Zaghloul, he expressed his happiness to participate in this work, calling for the production of more such documentaries that preserve for new generations the history of Egypt throughout the ages and protect the national memory from campaigns of distortion and falsification of history.

The artist, Madeleine Tabar, said that she is happy with this work, which reviewed the history of the golden king Tutankhamun, and said that Egypt needs this type of work, whether it is documentaries or dramas.

The film deals with the story of the discovery of the tomb of the golden king Tutankhamun by the British Howard Carter in 1922.

It also reviews the journey of the young king and his nine years of rule, and answers the questions that were raised about the cause of his death, and its relationship to the religious revolution that took place in the Eighteenth Dynasty, and the return of the idol Amun.

The film reveals, for the first time, many of the facts that accompanied the discovery of the tomb, and the reasons for the dispute between the tomb’s discoverer, Howard Carter, and the Egyptian government over his attempts to obtain half of the possessions contained in the tomb, and answers questions about Carter’s seizure of a number of valuables in cooperation with the family of Lord Carnarvon. The funder of the searches, and it also presents for the first time the letters exchanged between the Egyptian leader Saad Zaghloul and Carter.

And it was filmed inside the Valley of the Kings in Luxor and Tell el-Amarna in Minya. The voice performance of the stars participated in: Kamal Abu Rayya, Mahmoud Qabil and Sameh Al-Suraiti.

The film was produced by Sky News Arabia, prepared and directed by Samir Omar, the director of the channel’s office in Cairo. It was filmed inside the Valley of the Kings in Luxor and Tell el-Amarna in Minya. Kamal Abu Rayya, Mahmoud Qabil and Sameh al-Suraiti participated in the voice performance.