In Starfield it won’t be done sex, although theoretically in space no one could hear us scream, to quote the good Alien. Unlike other latest generation action RPGs, such as Cyberpunk 2077, here it seems that there will be no sexual exchanges between the characters, to the delight of some and the annoyance of others.

The lack of sex in Starfield has emerged from the Australian classification of the game and it is certainly the element that is causing the most discussion, much more than the use of drugs, indicated as high. After all, we are quite used to characters who enhance themselves using drugs.

The table published by the Australian classification body reports that the impact of the presence of sex will be practically nil. Which means they won’t be there explicit scenes. The impact of the nudity will also be small, but something will still be present. So lots of drugs, crime galore but no physical love.

The table of contents of Starfield, according to the Australian classification society

In truth Bethesda has always been very moderate in its games. Even those where the characters theoretically have relationships, these are always nuanced in some way and the act is never performed. However, many hoped that the trend would change with the new titles, to have greater realism also from this point of view, so as to make them somehow more adult.

And you? What do you think of the lack of sex in Starfield?

As you reflect, remember that on June 11, 2023 Starfield will be presented again with a dedicated event, while on September 6, 2023 we will finally be able to play it.