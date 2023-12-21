Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/21/2023 – 20:37

Procon-SP notified the companies Acesso Soluções de Ação and Pagsmile to provide detailed information about their links with Blaze.com, an online betting platform reported for not paying winning bets. According to Procon, Blaze.com has no known formal registration in Brazil, but operates in the market using the services of Acesso and Pagsmile.

According to the agency, a series of consumer complaints indicate that Blaze.com has not complied with contracts regarding the withdrawal of winning bet amounts and the accounting of bonuses and scores.

Related news:

“Following the manifestation of these companies [Acesso e Pagsmile] partners of Blaze.com, we will have more detailed information to define the next actions and better guide consumers, since the first doubt to be resolved is how the platform operates in the Brazilian market without having any registration”, said the Executive Director of Procon- SP, Luiz Orsatti Filho.

Access was approached, but the company has not yet responded. The report was unable to contact Pagsmile and Blaze.com.