For the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the Peruvian State ignored its call to investigate whether or not a pardon granted to the former president violated international law before releasing him. Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for human rights violations. H H. and he was released from prison after the country's Constitutional Court endorsed the pardon, which had been granted to him in 2017. The international court called on Peru to investigate and judge the legality of the judicial pardon, with a deadline of March 4.

In a resolution published this Thursday, December 21, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IAC Court) recalled having ordered “not to implement the pardon” to the imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), because “he did not observe the standards of law that had to be taken into account when carrying out a jurisdictional control”.

“The action of the State to execute the release of Alberto Fujimori without this Court being able to previously receive all the information and adequately evaluate the substance of the request for provisional measures, “constituted an obvious and serious disregard for what was ordered.”the court indicated.

Fujimori, 85 years old and who was serving a 25-year prison sentence – of which he has served 16 – was released on December 6 by a ruling from the Constitutional Court (TC), which restored the pardon that the former president had granted him. Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018) in December 2017.

After its statement, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights assured that it will take the case to the General Assembly of the Organization of American States, an organization of which the Inter-American Court is its judicial branch, and of which Peru is an integral member.

The contempt announcement also came with orders to the Peruvian State. The Inter-American Court asked the country to present a mandatory report in which it must “investigate, judge, and, if applicable, sanction the serious human rights violations” of Fujimori in the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta cases, for which He was sentenced.

The Alberto Fujimori case: a judicial process with many twists See also Government launches application to block stolen cell phones; see how to use





02:03

A request that must be fulfilled before March 4 of next year and that also orders Peru to present reports every three months, until the Court considers necessary.

This case has been followed by the Center for Justice and International Law (Cejil), an organization that represents victims of human rights violations, in the La Cantuta and Barrios Altos cases. On December 7, the organization asked the Court to declare Peru in contempt and to call a hearing for the State to provide explanations.

This is also the second time in recent years that the Inter-American Court has declared a country in contempt. The first was Nicaragua, after it did not respond to several communications made by the court and ignored the protection measures of citizens persecuted or considered political prisoners of the Government of Daniel Ortega.

With EFE and local media