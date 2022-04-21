Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- For not having submitted his exit declaration of assets, the Internal Control Body of Ahome initiated an administrative procedure against 317 former officials who were part of the administration of Manuel Guillermo Chapman Moreno.

Fausto Rubén Ibarra Celis, head of the municipal area, commented that among these people are first, second and third level public servants, he even specified that they are from areas such as the Treasury, aldermen, among others.

“We have already started an individual process for each of the 317 former workers, they are being notified personally to each one so that they appear immediately and render the patrimonial declaration of exit in the understanding also that they will have to justify within the same writing the reasons they had and that are convincing, for not having done it in the terms that the Law indicates, otherwise they will be disqualified, “he warned.

Read more: Insabi workers in Los Mochis fear losing their jobs due to SAT requirement

Likewise, it explained that these former public servants had a period of 60 days after leaving office to present this declaration 3 of 3; however, many did not submit it and are now under an administrative procedure that could have consequences if they do not comply with the new call.

“They are from the Treasury area, there is a secretary, directors, deputy directors, department heads and aldermen, which is the most painful thing, that there are aldermen because they are supposed to be in charge and have the obligation that everything transmits normally.”

The municipal official indicated that so far there are about 52 people who have approached but only to make the promise that they will have to fulfill immediately; however, he pointed out, until they have the acknowledgments issued by the platform that they have already rendered the statement, they will have to consider the process completed.

Read more: Mayor of Ahome asks citizens not to be indifferent to violent acts

“It is the closing statement, the evaluation is made of how the unjustified equity behaved and for reasons of origin that we cannot determine and if it were the case that some worker, an employee had a too substantial increase, we would have to give sight to the corresponding authority to investigate whether or not it is a resource for any illicit activity.”