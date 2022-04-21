Roller Champions it is incredibly entered into gold phase, after countless postponements that have moved the launch period to the second quarter of this year. To tell the truth, after what happened with Cyberpunk 2077, entering gold is no longer 100% safe, but at least this time there is a loophole.

Ubisoft in fact it has not yet announced a precise date for this sporty 3 Vs 3 even if the French house has been keen to let us know that it will announce it very soon. The title is planned for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and there don’t seem to be any plans to bring it to the new consoles.

Greetings, Champions!

Today we are thrilled to announce we have #GoneGold! 🥇

Keep your eyes open as we will be sharing more on our launch date soon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/O1xhUugIqQ – Roller Champions (@RollerChampions) April 20, 2022



After all, it is already a miracle that it has reached this point. The title, however, risks ending immediately among the forgettable, at least according to the first tests in which there was no great originality or depth of gameplay. We hope for them all the possible success of course, given the stormy development.