RReturn flight with obstacles: For ski jumper Katharina Althaus, the journey home from the Winter Olympics was anything but optimal. “If you miss your connecting flight because of the security check and then the box of the medal looks like this,” wrote the Oberstdorf native on Instagram on a picture with the packaging of her silver medal and also emphasized her anger with corresponding emojis. “Thank you to the inspectors,” read the headline.

Althaus had won silver in the individual on the normal hill in Zhangjiakou. At the Olympic premiere of the mixed competition, she was disqualified for allegedly wearing a suit that did not conform to the rules.

The 25-year-old referred to this in another picture of her Instagram story. “Somehow things aren’t going so well for me with the controls,” wrote the woman from Oberstdorf about a picture that shows her behind bars. After 30 hours of travel, she is happy to be at home with her loved ones.