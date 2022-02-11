Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- Juan Carlos Aguirre Ochoa, is a young man from Escuinapa, Sinaloa, who at 30 years of age has managed to stand out by obtaining important national and state awards related to literaturethe love for reading from his youth marked his life and has managed to strengthen him to obtain his professional studies and rescue him from the darkness that prevails in the addiction of alcoholism.

The young escuinapense currently works as Spanish teacherin its merits stands out the 2018 national award for the promotion of reading and writing and the 2019 youth merit award from the State Congress and prevails with the promotion of reading circles in the municipality.

“I started in the National Program of Reading Rooms at the age of 15, when I was in the first grade of high school, in a training to promote new reading mediators in El Rosario that was so powerful in my life that it convinced me that reading could bring me a better quality of life. And not only that, it gave me a dose of humanity, ”she expressed with great emotion.

Read more: Thousands of citizens are left without water due to failures in the Baluarte-Escuinapa aqueduct

He recounted that a few months later he managed to set up his own reading room in Cobaes 42 of Escuinapawith some classmates and little by little he was adopting the promotion of reading as a way of life.

“Because of living this experience, the books motivated me to be a Spanish teacher. So I went to live in Culiacán to study at the Normal and fulfill my dream. There I installed a reading room in a penitentiary center, which was made up of a group of girl readers, a reading room that became a home that floated freely out of that space every time we read”, he expressed with great enthusiasm.

He mentioned that the reading rooms completely changed his life, because that love for literature pushed him to be a better person and develop a passion for teaching other people.

“I definitely needed that motivation or drive to be what I am today. It was something that defined my life in all aspects, because thanks to this program, its courses, diplomas, events, meetings, literary presentations, I made a habit of reading, which favored me to take an exam at a certain time and to be a teacher today. So that you can see the degree of importance of this program in my life”, he pointed out.

He related that the love for reading has gone beyond his academic training, since it was his refuge when he fell into the nets of alcoholism.

“Before I was a captive of tequila, a prisoner of beer, the mascot of pulque, the boyfriend of mezcal, put objectively, I was an alcoholic, but I ran into a dark extreme that made me reflect, and today, I am an alcoholic in recovery, I am 3 years and 8 months, 14 days that I do not drink a single drop of alcohol”, he said with great pride.

He emphasized that during his rehabilitation process to overcome anxiety his great company in those moments of darkness were the texts of Rudyrd Kipling, to attenuate his fears he immersed himself between the lines of Laura Esquivel and to cover those gaps that alcohol filled the books of Angeles Mastretta.

“Reading is the greatest act of generosity that we can do to our mind. At 30 years of age, I can say that the National Reading Room Program with all its training and the books it has provided me with has saved me in every possible way, it has saved me from the vice that was consuming me, from monotony, from the sadness, of the stress that is lived in the streets. Reading Rooms is one of the most generous programs that could have been created in the country”, pointed out Aguirre Ochoa.

He said that his mission is to fight to change the perception of the people, to fight to transmit in the Escuinapense population the love for reading, which allows to dissuade the shots for peace. Whoever reads will be a wise and conscientious person.

“We live in a country where some children have heard more gunshots than a story, we live in a country where some young people prefer to pull a trigger than open a book, we live in a nation where we have smelled more marijuana than a new book, we live in a place where some of our relatives are more moved by the red notes of the newspapers than by literature”, he expressed with great sadness.

Read more: ISIC delivers 170 Centennial book collections to Escuinapa libraries

He concluded by saying that there is a need for a government that bets even more on reading, on training, on events that promote the love of literature, the invitation of professional storytellers who transmit to the population of Escuinapen that magical world that is reading and its kindnesses