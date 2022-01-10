The pandemic continues to generate serious conciliation problems among families, which in the midst of infections among minors are forced to carry out domestic balances to care for their children. With the generalization among the adult population of the vaccine (with the full schedule, it is not mandatory for positive parents to isolate themselves), parents do not have the right to enjoy sick leave if their children are infected. Only if the minor’s illness becomes complicated and the child needs to be admitted to a hospital, they can enjoy this permission. In the cases of preventive quarantines, that is, due to being close contact, there is no possibility of having a sick leave.

“Families are having serious complications in caring for their young children; many have no other choice but to spend their vacation days, “laments the secretary general of the Federation for the Teaching of Workers’ Commissions, Nacho Tornel.

The Government has extended until February 28, 2022 the Mecuida plan, which allows workers who have to care for a quarantined child to request the adaptation of the working day (change of shift, flexible hours, telework, change of functions or destination …) or reduce it, with the corresponding salary reduction. In that case, the worker must have the approval of his company. “In the end, many parents turn to the help of third parties, an option that does not seem the best to contain the pandemic,” warns the president of the FAPA, Marisa Maldonado.

Currently, only people who are obliged to quarantine have the right to sick leave: those who have tested positive in a diagnostic test or are in close contact with a positive and do not have the complete vaccination schedule.