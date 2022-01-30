His followers would be receiving messages on behalf of BLUE BOX Game Studios to make them fall for a scam.

It seemed that things were calmer with the people of BLUE BOX Game Studiosbut abandoned come back this 2022 And not exactly with good news. The study reaffirmed its promises for this year after some presentation maneuvers that did not take long to raise blisters among the fans who downloaded the app.

This time the study has alerted through his official Twitter account, denouncing a hack of his YouTube account. “Be careful: BLUE BOX Game Studios YouTube channel has been hacked. We have received emails from several people who received emails to purchase a ‘pre-order’, DO NOT open it and DO NOT transfer funds as it is not ours!”

The study warns of fraudulent messagesBefore the news, users have reacted in various ways, questioning even the veracity of the statementsleading the studio to contribute captures of the messages received by the community. The hostile reaction by users against BLUE BOX Game Studios have been a constant for months, leading the studio to report threats.

Blue Box Game Studios closed the year with the promise of launching Prologue in the first quarter of 2022, in addition to providing data on the large number of downloads of its controversial presentation app, which brought together 3 million players. In 3DJuegos, Jesús Bella reflected on the controversy of Abandoned and the confusion generated in the users.

