Drivers and constructors classification of the 2022 FIA Formula E World Championshipspecialty reserved for electric single-seaters driven by electric engines. Both rankings are updated at the end of each Formula E e-Prix. These are the results at the end of the first two rounds of Ad Diriyahin Saudi Arabia.
FORMULA E 2022 CALENDAR
Formula E RIDERS 2022 ranking
|POS
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Edoardo Mortara
|Rokit Venturi Racing
|33
|2
|Nyck De Vries
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|29
|3
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|28
|4
|Lucas Di Grassi
|Rokit Venturi Racing
|25
|4
|Jack Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|25
|6
|Robin Frijns
|Envision Racing
|18
|7
|Andrè Lotterer
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|12
|8
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|12
|9
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Techeetah
|12
|10
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|7
|11
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|4
|12
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|2
|13
|Oliver Askew
|Avalanche Andretti
|2
|14
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|1
|15
|Maximilian Guenther
|Nissan e.Dams
|16
|Antonio Felix Da Costa
|DS Techeetah
|17
|Sébastien Buemi
|Nissan e.Dams
|18
|Alexander Sims
|Mahindra Racing
|19
|Sergio Sette Camara
|Dragon / Penske Autosport
|20
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333 FE TEAM
|21
|Oliver Turvey
|NIO 333 FE TEAM
|22
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Dragon / Penske Autosport
Formula E TEAM 2022 ranking
|POSITION
|TEAM
|SINGLE SEAT
|POINTS
|1
|Rokit Venturi Racing
|Mercedes Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02
|58
|2
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|Mercedes Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02
|57
|3
|Avalanche Andretti
|BMW iFE.21
|27
|4
|Envision Racing
|Audi e-tron FE07
|25
|5
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|Porsche 99X Electric
|14
|6
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|Jaguar
|13
|7
|DS Techeetah
|DS
|12
|8
|Mahindra Racing
|Mahindra M7Electro
|4
|9
|Nissan E.Dams
|Nissan
|10
|Dragon / Penske Autosport
|Penske EV-5
|11
|NIO 333 FE Team
|NIO 333 001
