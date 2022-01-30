Drivers and constructors classification of the 2022 FIA Formula E World Championshipspecialty reserved for electric single-seaters driven by electric engines. Both rankings are updated at the end of each Formula E e-Prix. These are the results at the end of the first two rounds of Ad Diriyahin Saudi Arabia.

Formula E RIDERS 2022 ranking

POS PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Edoardo Mortara Rokit Venturi Racing 33 2 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 29 3 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 28 4 Lucas Di Grassi Rokit Venturi Racing 25 4 Jack Dennis Avalanche Andretti 25 6 Robin Frijns Envision Racing 18 7 Andrè Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 12 8 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing 12 9 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 12 10 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing 7 11 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing 4 12 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 2 13 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti 2 14 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 1 15 Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.Dams 16 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah 17 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.Dams 18 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 19 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon / Penske Autosport 20 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE TEAM 21 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE TEAM 22 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske Autosport Formula E 2022 Season 8 Drivers Standings

Formula E TEAM 2022 ranking

POSITION TEAM SINGLE SEAT POINTS 1 Rokit Venturi Racing Mercedes Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02 58 2 Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Mercedes Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02 57 3 Avalanche Andretti BMW iFE.21 27 4 Envision Racing Audi e-tron FE07 25 5 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric 14 6 Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar 13 7 DS Techeetah DS 12 8 Mahindra Racing Mahindra M7Electro 4 9 Nissan E.Dams Nissan 10 Dragon / Penske Autosport Penske EV-5 11 NIO 333 FE Team NIO 333 001 Formula E 2022 Season 8 Team Standings

