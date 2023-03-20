Mariana Ochoa 44-year-old is being heavily criticized, this after offering his full support to Kalimba, 40, who was accused by singer Melissa Galindo of alleged harassmentfor which a recent concert confessed that they gave him their full support.

If you take a look at the concert that OV7 offered in the United States, you will be able to see that Mariana Ochoa commented on private things, they are private, it was the statement that the singer offered before thousands of people and far from liking She was criticized too much, since she was branded as a hypocrite.

It may interest you:

And it is that many would think that Mariana Ochoa would at least remain neutral, until a process of the events that the Mexican singer narrated on her social networks was carried out, but the opposite happened.

“”Private things are private”. What kind of defense was that?”, “They are the same artists that 8M send their messages of support and sorority… that”, “Regardless of whether the accusation is true or not , @soymarianaochoa is VERY wrong, abuse cannot be treated in private. Also, it’s not a face to say that it is private, because she was the first and only one to expose the quarrels they brought, in her crying video, “write the networks .

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that OV7 has known each other for more than 30 years, since they started working from a very young age, which is why they are considered family, which is why the singer came out to defend Kalimba, who recently released a statement and assured that he will face a legal process for the accusations.