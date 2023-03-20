Volkswagen Group you may not even know it, know that it is one of the leading automotive companies in the world, based in Germany. We are talking about Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley and Skoda. It is important to remember that the Volkswagen Group is committed to the production of innovative and sustainable cars, and today we really want to talk to you about this!

Volkswagen Group: said and done, work on the battery factory begins!

Are electric cars the future? For many obviously yes but we are not here to talk about this. But you must know that the Volkswagen Group he had made a commitment not too long ago, guaranteeing the construction of a handful of factories involved in the production of battery cells, increasingly indispensable for modern society.

Having said that there are news: in Spain in Valenciwork has begun! Going into more details, you have to know that the factory will have one initial capacity of 40 GWh per year which could rise to 60 GWh in an unspecified future. An ambitious project that will guarantee work for 3,000 new employees. In addition, there will also be an eye towards the planet, as the new factory will be powered only by solar panels and wind turbines. This ambitious project will see the construction of the cells in 2026. PowerCo partner of the project wanted to comment on everything:

“We at PowerCo are in the fast lane. We just started work on the cell factory in Valencia, and announced the gigafactory in St. Thomas, Canada. Our goal is to make PowerCo a global player in the battery business and lead the way to better mobility with sustainably produced cells. The gigafactory in Valencia is an important milestone in this regard.”